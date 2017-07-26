Aldi searching for 25 new recruits in Aberdeenshire

ALDI is looking to recruit 25 employees across Aberdeenshire within 2017, as it continues to attract more new customers than any other UK supermarket.

The jobs in Aberdeenshire include deputy store managers, store assistants and apprentices and will be spread across the retailer’s stores in Aberdeen, Westhill, Inverurie, Ellon and Cornhill. As the UK’s highest paying supermarket, all store employees will earn a minimum of £8.53 an hour.

The recruitment drive follows a surge in sales, with more than 418,000 new customers heading to ALDI in Scotland in the past year.

As part of ALDI’s commitment to Scotland, the retailer recently outlined plans to boost its investment in products. ALDI will increase its range of Scottish products from 350 to more than 400 in the next two years, underlining a long-standing support of Scottish producers across all sectors of the food and drink industry.

ALDI currently has 74 stores in Scotland with plans to open an additional four by the end of the year.

Richard Holloway, Managing Director for ALDI in Scotland, said: “Attracting the best people is crucial to our future expansion plans. Our approach is to recruit the best people in retail, build amazing teams and invest in each employee’s long-term career development to ensure they operate in an environment where they feel engaged, motivated and challenged.

"Working at ALDI comes with market leading pay, benefits and career opportunities that are unrivalled in the supermarket sector, and we’re looking forward to receiving applications for these new roles in Scotland.”

For more information about recruitment or to apply visit https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/.