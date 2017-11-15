African school celebrates cash boost

A local man recently visited Tanzania to present a school there with a cash donation to purchase vital equipment.

Andrew Buchan visited the Matumaini School of Hope in Tanzania in September.

He took a fantastic donation of £5,000 with him that was raised through various fundraising events in the Peterhead area.

The money helped to purchase nine sets of metal bunk beds, mattresses, mosquito nets, 200 pillow sets and also helped to re-install a gas supply to the school.

The Matumaini School of Hope is a primary boarding school for children who have either mental or physical disabilities.

It is the largest school of its kind in the country with nearly 200 children from communities across the area.

The school focuses on the rehabilitation of children, and on his recent visit Andrew said: “The orthapedic workshop was the busiest I have ever seen it.

“It is great to be able to provide the school with equipment and without the contributions from people in the Peterhead area we could not have done it.”

Andrew added: “It’s amazing to go out there and to have the opportunity to help.

“It’s also a privilage to be the one to go and see first-hand the work that goes on and continues to happen, and to support the work of the Salvation Army.

“A number of children over there are unable to do certain things for themselves and without help from the school they would have never had the opportunity to try.”

Reflecting on his visit to Tanzania, Andrew said: “Sometimes it can be emotional, but when you get back here it puts everything into perspective and you see how you can take the littlest things for granted.

“Nothing that has been achieved over the last 12 years could have been done without the support of people in the Peterhead community.

“It’s not just a trip, it’s a part of me and I get to work with the staff and pupils in the time that I’m there.”

A special gathering event was held at the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre recently where Andrew gave an update on his Tanzania visits.

Andrew added: “I’d like to thank the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre for their support, and also to staff and residents at Allandale House.

“They organised a buttery morning earlier this year before my visit and raised over £1,200.”

The Matumaini School of Hope has started a Facebook page for anyone who wishes to find out more information about the work that they do there.