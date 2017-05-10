Advice issued ahead of Aberdeen v Celtic match

Police Scotland is urging football fans to enjoy themselves but behave responsibly this Friday night (May 12) as Aberdeen FC prepares to welcome Celtic FC to Pittodrie.

Additional police resources will be on duty on Friday including support from the mounted branch and the dog unit.

Match Commander Superintendent Innes Walker is asking fans and the community to support the police to ensure the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, is a positive experience for everyone.

Superintendent Walker said: "We would like to welcome the Celtic fans that are travelling to Aberdeen. Police Scotland want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable evening. Police will be in attendance at the event and will robustly deal with any anti-social or inappropriate behaviour.

"Fans will be closely monitored as they enter the stadium for possession of alcohol and pyrotechnics of any kind. Anyone who refuses to be searched will be refused entry by the club.

"I would also remind fans that they should not drink alcohol in the street, in the stadium or when travelling to and from the game. Those who attend the ground drunk will not be permitted entry and may be arrested.

"I would urge those travelling to ensure they allow time for any potential delays and to be aware that it may be busy around the stadium before kick-off and at the end of the game.

"I am well aware that the overwhelming majority of fans will behave in an appropriate manner and be assured any violence, anti-social behaviour or disorder will not be tolerated."