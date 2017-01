The Café at Aden, situated in Mintlaw’s Aden Country Park, is set to reopen next week after having been closed over the winter period.

The café, which is managed by Joanna Gall, closed temporarily in October 2016.

Joanna said: "We’re delighted to be reopening Aden and can’t wait to see all our regulars again!

"We’ve recruited a lovely new cook, who has some great new ideas for our menu, and are looking forward to a busy summer season."

The Café at Aden is open Tuesday tp Sunday 10am to 4pm.