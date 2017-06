Stella's Voice has recently attained their EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Managment) accreditation.

The award was presented by Quality Scotland.

The charity's Europe Director, Mark Morgan, said: Thjis is a great achievement. Well done to all the staff who worked so hard to make this possible."

Stella's Voice, which has its headquarters in Peterhead, works to protect some of the world's most vulnerable from human traffickers. We also have bases in Aberdeen and across Hampshire.