Academy pupils get fishing qualifications

The Scottish Maritime Academy is celebrating the achievements of secondary school pupils from Peterhead and Banff Academies who have recently completed the Seafish Introduction to Commercial Fishing course.

Nathen Mitchell was one of the Peterhead Academy students who completed the course and who was presented with his certificates from College Principal Liz McIntyre.

Nathan says: “I would recommend this course – I thought it was great. I really liked the teamwork especially when we had to cover sea survival at the pool. I now have all my certificates if I decide to take up fishing in the future.”

Linda Hope centre manager said: “We offer the course to pupils in Year 4 who then attend classes here at the Academy one day a week.

“The course is designed to give a flavour of the training required on the first rung of a fishing career and includes training covering safety; gear and catch handling; net mending; rope work; navigation; sea survival; fire fighting; first aid and fishing vessel stability.

“The college is grateful to the funding support provided by the Maritime & Coastguard Agency and Seafish.”