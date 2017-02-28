Aberdeenshire woman on high-profile mission

A young Aberdeenshire woman is launching a campaign to raise awareness of a rare neuromuscular disease.

Jenna Morrice, 27, from Pitmedden has myasthenia gravis and wants to contact other people who have the condition to learn more about it.

It is estimated 14-20 people in every 100,000 are affected by the disease, which commonly impacts on eye and facial muscles.

Jenna was diagnosed last December - two years after developing symptoms.

She said: “Since my diagnosis, I have done a lot of research into the disease and have started raising money for the only charity in the UK to support it, Myaware.

“It has come to my attention that this disease is not well known by the medical professionals let alone your average person and I have made it my mission to raise awareness and hope that in the future there will be more research into the potentially deadly disease.”

Jenna, who is administrative head at an oil company, first became aware of symptoms when an eyelid started to droop.

She also experienced numbness in her face and underwent initial tests in Dundee and then at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Myasthenia - an autoimmune disease - was finally diagnosed at the end of last year.

Jenna, who is being treated with medication, admitted: “It was bittersweet.

“I was glad to have the diagnosis but at the same time not a great deal is known about myasthenia, so I don’t know what the future holds.”

She has been supported throughout by husband Matthew, 31, and family.

The couple got married last year.

She is also raising funds for Myaware and hopes to contact other people in the area who may have the condition.

There are four support groups in Scotland, including one covering Scotland North.

A spokesman for Myaware thanked Jenna for her fundraising.

He said: “This will help to support more people living with myasthenia, fund more research and raise awareness.”

Jenna can be contacted by emailing cameronjenna@hotmail.com.