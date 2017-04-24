Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan adopted,

Aberdeenshire Council has adopted its Local Development Plan (LDP) after Scottish Ministers confirmed they do not require any modification to the document, paving the way for its everyday use in determining development proposals.

The adoption of the LDP marks the end of a four-year process, which has included two major consultation exercises, attracting more than 2,000 detailed responses, more than 30 committee meetings and a public examination.

In March, Aberdeenshire Council resolved to adopt the LDP and its associated supplementary guidance on April 17, subject to modifications which may have been required by Ministers.

Ministers were then given a copy of the plan and the findings of the public examination. They had the option under the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 2006 to issue a direction requiring the council to modify the Plan.

Ministers have now confirmed they do not propose to issue such a direction for the plan or associated Supplementary Guidance.

The Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2012 has now been replaced by the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017 and its associated supplementary guidance.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Head of Planning and Building Standards, Robert Gray, said: “This is clearly a significant document for Aberdeenshire in planning terms, effectively a blueprint for future development in the area.

“The community-based consultative approach we take to the production of the plan means that anyone with an interest can get involved and help shape the plan to meet local needs.

“This also ensures that it is as robust a framework as possible within which to make important decisions on planning matters which affect our communities and the wider area.”

Work has already started on preparatory work for the Local Development Plan 2022. Aberdeenshire Council is also currently undertaking an eight-week public consultation exercise on the proposed Supplementary Guidance Developer Obligations: Methods of Calculation, which will end on June 9.