Aberdeen street to have overnight one-way restrictions

Market Street in Aberdeen is to have overnight one-way restrictions for five nights starting from Monday (June 19) while the road is resurfaced.

The north-bound restrictions, which are in the interests of public safety during the works by Aberdeen City Council, will be between the road’s junctions with Palmerston Road and Guild Street.

The restriction will be implemented from 7pm each evening until 5am the next morning. The restrictions start on Monday evening and finish on the morning of Saturday, Jun 24.

An alternative route for north-bound vehicles is available via Great Southern Road, Holburn Street, Union Street, Castle Street, King Street, East North Street, Commerce Street, Virginia Street and Regent Quay.

Palmerston Road, Aberdeen, at its junction with Market Street and will also be closed and the existing one way restriction on Palmerston Road, Aberdeen, between its junction with Stell Road and Market Street shall be suspended, during these times.

The alternative route for the closure of Palmerston Road at the junction of Market Street is available via Stell Road, Poynernook Road, Raik Road, North Esplande West (westbound), South College Street, College Street, Bridge Street, Wapping Street, Carmelite Street and Guild Street. This route is not suitable for heavy goods vehicles.

There will also be a prohibition of waiting for any purpose on the north side of Palmerston Road, Aberdeen, between its junctions with Stell Road and Market Street, from 4pm on Monday, June 19 until 6am on Saturday, June, 24.