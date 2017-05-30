Aberdeen's Upperkirkgate to be temporarily closed

A section of a city centre street is to be closed for three weeks as work is carried out to it as part of the £3.2million revitalisation of Broad Street.

Part of Upperkirkgate is to be shut from 6am on June 7 until 12am on June 23 while works are carried out to install a shared surface roundel and the road is re-surfaced at its Gallowgate junction.

The section of Upperkirkgate to be closed is between its junctions with Flourmill Lane and Gallowgate.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately to carry out these works, we will have to temporarily close the section of road between Flourmill Lane and Little John Street for the work to take place, and ensure the safety of the public.”

There will be an alternative route via Schoolhill, Blackfriars Street, St Andrew Street, Charlotte Street, John Street, Loch Street and Berry Street. Broad Street will also be closed between its junctions with Upperkirkgate and Little John Street.

There will be an alternative route via Little John Street, East North Street, king Street and Castle Street

The £3.2million Broad Street project will transform and revitalise it by making it pedestrian-priority, and will also improve the streetscape and turn it into an area capable of staging events throughout the year.

The design as part of the multi-million-pound 25-year City Centre Masterplan which had overwhelming feedback from the public was to have more pedestrian-friendly areas in the city, and more green travel which Broad Street is helping deliver.