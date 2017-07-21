Aberdeen & Northern Marts strengthens team with two Livestock Fieldsmen

Aberdeen & Northern Marts, part of ANM Group has announced the appointment of Andy Duncan and Ellis Mutch as Livestock Fieldsmen.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome Andy and Ellis, who further strengthen the livestock team and enhance our offering as a co-operative business.

"This is a positive step for the group, supporting our strategy to expand the geographical reach of our livestock division, and demonstrating our commitment to continue delivering a first-class service to our members and customers – ensuring we are fit for the future.”

Mr Duncan joins the company from Norvite where he spent four years working as a Feed Sales Advisor, having previously worked part-time at Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

He runs a 100-acre farm in Keig, Alford, specialising in breeding top quality commercial weaned calves and has an extensive agricultural background having held a variety of farm roles.

Mr Mutch from the family farm at Burnside of Whitefield, Turriff, brings a wide-range of experience to the role having bred store calves, pedigree bulls, and ewes for producing lambs to finish on the farm. He is also a graduate of the Scottish Agricultural College, past exhibitor and judge on the summer agricultural show circuit.

Alan Hutcheon, Auction Operations Manager at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, commented: “We are delighted that Andy and Ellis will be joining us and look forward to working with them soon. They are both extensively qualified and experienced professionals, complementing the skillset of our existing team members.

“Building on our strong reputation for providing an excellent livestock marketing service in the North and North East of Scotland, the business continues to go from strength to strength attracting more customers from further afield.”

The two well-known individuals in the North East agricultural scene will join the company on Monday 21st August 2017.