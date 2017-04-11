A90 accident toll 'unacceptable' says campaigner

A North-east campaigner claimed this week that the number of accidents on the A90 near the Toll of Birness was getting ‘unacceptable’.

Gillian Owen, who spearheads the ‘Why Stop at Ellon’ campaign, seeking the dualling of the A90 all the way from Aberdeen to Peterhead, made the claim after another two-vehicle smash on the notorious stretch of road.

The accident, involving a white Peugeot 207 and a silver Volkswagen Passat, saw four occupants of the Peugeot and two occupants of the Volkswagen all conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Now, Ms Owen, who is standing as a Conservative candidate at the local council elections, is urging locals to send their thoughts on the road to NESTRANS in a bid to get something done.

She said: “More people have suffered the bewildering news that members of their families or friends have suffered injuries and my heart goes out to them all.

“I have been campaigning for this road to be upgraded and another accident only heightens that desire.

“NESTRANS is currently looking at options for the Aberdeen to Peterhead/Fraserburgh corridor but, as always, funding may be an issue.

“We in the North East waited more than 40 years for AWPR, we cannot wait another 40 years for improvements to this road.”

Ms Owen said she had also been asked by residents of Toll or Birness to look into having street lights erected in a bid to help the lighting of the junction.

However,having raised the matter with the appropriate authorities she was told that “in the case of street lighting provision, this would be justified at locations where there has been a significant pattern of injury collisions occuring during the hours of darkness”.

She was told that the accident history had been analysed at the Toll of Birness junction (over the past three and ten-year periods) and no such pattern had been found.

Ms Owen added: “The number of accidents on this stretch I believe is unacceptable. I urge everyone to send their thoughts to NESTRANS.”