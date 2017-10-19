A right Royal day for Jake

A Peterhead Cadet attended an event at Trinity House in London recently where he met HRH The Princess Royal.

Jake Strachan was part of a group of students of UKSA who attended the event to celebrate the group’s success.

Jake completed Phase 1 of the Professional Yacht Cadetship in March this year and was also named Cadet of the Year due to his hard work and dedication.

Jake is now working in the superyacht industry, but came back to London to attend the event.

UKSA is a youth charity that uses the power of the sea to transform the lives of thousands of young people ach year.

The London event marked the charity’s 30th anniversary, with UKSA charity Patron, HRH Princess Royal as guest of honour.

The event was attended by almost 200 people, including the charity’s supporters, trustees, ambassadors and past students.

UKSA not only celebrated the 30th anniversary, at the event but also launched its ambitious capital investment plans at the event.

They will help more young people transform their lives at UKSA, thanks to improved accommodation and facilities for the 10,000 people that come through the doors each year.

HRH Princess Royal said: “UKSA helps fulfil a whole range of skills we need in the maritime sector.

“There is something really inspiring about the place, and the opportunity that it offers young people.”