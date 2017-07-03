A Relay great effort

Peterhead’s annual Relay for Life has raised more than £150,000 for Cancer Research UK after a 24-hour marathon of fun and events.

The event was opened in traditional fashion with Fraserburgh Pipe Band leading the Surivors’ Lap around Lord Catto Park.

The final total for 2017 is unveiled.

Two days of heavy rain prior to Saturday had left the park in a muddy condition, but it didn’t deter the 24 teams who erected their tents and tables as they touted raffles, tombola, home bakes, hook-a-duck and a host of other money-spinning events.

Event chair, Lorraine Coleman, told The Buchanie: “It was a fabulous Relay for Life Peterhead 2017. Everyone participated with tremendous spirit.

“The opening ceremony set the tone with the Relay event, team HK2 and staff partner Fiona Harvey getting their Global Spirit Awards from the American Cancer Society.

“We were joined by four lovely enthusiastic Belgian Relay friends - Agnes, Domi, Chris and Hilde. They were so impressed by our Relay and loved the very friendly welcome they received,” she said.

A tug o'war was just one of the many fun events spread throughout the 24 hours.

Two of the visitors, Chris and Agnes, gave a very moving survivors’ speech which was followed by accounts chair, Louise Cook, cutting the survivors’ ribbon to herald the start of the Relay.

“We had 24 teams who took turns going round the track,” said Lorraine.

“The teams had great fun doing all the many activities on offer and it was heartwarming to have the public come and support us.”

Saturday evening’s mood turned poignant for the reflective Candle of Hope ceremony where more than 700 participants and members of the public gathered to remember those who had lost their lives to cancer.

With the dawn of a new day, the Relay entered its final hours before the announcement of this year’s grand total of £151,679 was made.

Lorraine added: “It was a terrific total, all in aid of Cancer Research UK, and we are all delighted to help in the fight against cancer.”