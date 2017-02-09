A new role for Jimmy

The Scottish Seafood Association (SSA), national representative body for Scottish seafood processors, has appointed Jimmy Buchan as its new Business Manager.

Jimmy, who is well known as the star of the BBC series Trawlermen, brings more than 40 years’ experience as a fisherman and skipper to the role which will see him support the association’s 70 members, representing them on policy issues and through partnership working with other industry bodies.

Jimmy succeeds Michael Bates, Business Development Manager at the SSA. Michael is taking up a new post as Technical Manager at Seafood Ecosse Ltd in Peterhead but will continue to work with the SSA during a transition period to complete ongoing projects and training commitments and to carry out the handover of his position as the SSA representative on a number of industry bodies to Jimmy. Michael will also remain in post as SSA Group Manager for the MSC Group Chain of Custody Scheme.

David Leiper, Chair of the Scottish Seafood Association, said: “The SSA was set up in 2011 to respond to the growing need for a national representative body and Michael has been instrumental in taking us to the level we are at today. The sector employs more than 6,000 people across Scotland so the need for representation remains of paramount importance.

“Jimmy was the natural choice for this post. He has always been a strong advocate and ambassador for the industry and he has a vast amount of practical experience and understanding of the catching and supply chains as well as the processing sector.

“At a time when stocks are showing great recovery and with Brexit very much on the agenda it is vital that processors have a strong voice to safeguard the sustainable, long-term future of our industry. Jimmy’s involvement in this will be invaluable.”

Jimmy said: “I am looking forward to taking up this post at a time when change and opportunities are on the horizon. I’m passionate about the industry so I was delighted to be appointed to the role and the opportunity it brings to continue to raise awareness of our world-class seafood.

“I look forward to meeting with members across Scotland and building good working relationships with new and old friends alike.”