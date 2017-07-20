A few gems unearthed at antiques event

A few gems have been unearthed at this year's Scottish Week antiques valuation and buying day at the Palace Hotel.

Heavy rain in the morning meant a slow start to the event, but the footfall increased steadily throughout the day as folk turned up with antiques of all sorts to be valued by the team.

Robert Cook, who organised this year's event, said that many folk had taken along things that had been in their homes for many years and had been delighted to find out that they were actually worth something.

He told us: "One of the most interesting things we've had today is a gallantry medal from 1903 which was given to a man who helped following a shipwreck.

"But there have been one or two other gems and we were delighted to point folk in the right direction about their antiques and where to sell them if they wanted to."

One item of interest that certainly sparked discussion was a 1958 Russian diving helmet which had come from Stonehaven via Azerbaijan and had been brought along to the event by Robert himself.