54 rescue pets in Aberdeenshire looking for new homes

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging animal lovers in Aberdeenshire to consider giving a rescue pet a second chance at happiness.

Staff at the charity’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak are hoping to find new homes for 54 dogs, cats, rabbits, small furries, horses and other pets in their care this Rehoming Week, which runs from May 8 to 14.

Centre Manager Graeme Innes said: “Last year our centre found wonderful new homes for nearly 600 pets but there’s always more we can do to raise awareness of the number of rescue animals in our care and that’s what Rehoming Week is all about.

“Rehoming Week is an opportunity for us to shout about the benefits of rehoming a rescue pet and to remind people that rescue pets make great pets!

“Many of the animals at our centre were rescued from lives of abuse or neglect and some were even discarded like rubbish when their owners decided they no longer wanted to look after them.

“It’s heart breaking to think about but locals can help by giving one of these pets a second chance or spreading the word about our centre to friends and family.

“Because we never put healthy animals to sleep, we are regularly operating at full capacity so the sooner we can find our animals new homes the better as this frees up space for more pets in need.

“While we’d love to hear from anyone interested in offering one of our rescue pets a fresh start, we must stress that no one should ever make an impulse decision to rehome an animal.

“A pet is a long-term commitment and potential owners must have the time, commitment and resources available to provide for their needs, including paying for any vet bills required.

“Anyone thinking of taking on a pet is more than welcome to come along to our centre to discuss rehoming and meet some of our fantastic animals for themselves.”

The Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Monday. Potential owners can also contact the centre by calling 03000 999 999 or visit the rehoming section on the Scottish SPCA website here: www.scottishspca.org/rehome/.

Mr Innes added: “Pipi the cat is a sweet little lady who arrived in our care as a stray.

“She has microphthalmia of both eyes, which basically means she was born with very small eyes! Due to her condition she has limited vision, though this hasn’t fazed her at all.

“We feel she would be best suited to a quiet home with a patient owner who understands her condition as her eyes will need to be cleaned daily.

“Pipi is quite the explorer and will happily play with her toys.”

If you can offer Pipi the loving home she deserves then please contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.