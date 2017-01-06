2016: An incredible year for Modo

Modo has reflected on a busy year as it heads into 2017.

Over the past 12 months the group has delivered more than 1,175 workshop hours to more than 16,000 participants - an increase of 45 percent on 2015.

It has helped young people to achieve more than 200 accredited awards celebrating their achievements.

Oot and About, the new youth cafe in Drummer’s Corner, engaged more than 350 young people in positive activities in anti-social hotspots in Peterhead, with more than 200 attending on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, Drumming Up Peterhead hosted 15 events in Drummer’s Corner bringing life, people and business to the town centre.

Choose Peterhead also encouraged and enabled residents to create a community-led action plan for the town centre. Modo attended 15 galas in 2016, while last year’s Aden-een, Shell Fireworks Parade, was the biggest and best to-date.

Martin Danziger of Modo said: “Thank you to all the participants, volunteers, colleagues, aprtners and supporters who helped make 2016 such a great year.

“We look forward to a wonderful 2017.”