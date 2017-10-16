Who remembers these popular shops?

In delving into our historical archive, we came across a few photographs of local shops which are, sadly, no longer with us.
Do any of our readers have fond memories of shopping in these establishments and perhaps could tell us a little bit more about them.
Perhaps you worked there or knew someone who did?
Maybe you can tell us what the shop sold and who owned it?
If you can remember anything about these four shops, then please let us know about it.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buchan Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.