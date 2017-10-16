Who remembers these popular shops?

In delving into our historical archive, we came across a few photographs of local shops which are, sadly, no longer with us.

Do any of our readers have fond memories of shopping in these establishments and perhaps could tell us a little bit more about them.

Arnotts was in Chapel Street and was a popular shop with locals and visitors alike.

Perhaps you worked there or knew someone who did?

Maybe you can tell us what the shop sold and who owned it?

If you can remember anything about these four shops, then please let us know about it.

Robertsons cycle shop on Kirk Street had been an integral part of the town for many years.