Who remembers The Cameron Family singers?

This photograph was one of a number sent to us by Alex Geddes and features the popular singing group The Cameron Family.

It is understood the picture was taken sometime in the 1960s or 70s when the group - James Cameron, Simon Cameron, Alex Cameron, Roy Turner and Ann Cameron (John's daughter) - toured all over the area as well as America and Canada.

Relation Alex Cameron popped into our offices this morning to identify the group members and he told us that as well as touring various venues all over the world they also sold a number of records.

"This was taken in the 1960s I think, but they were big in the 60s and 70s, singing Christian music," he said.

"They had a single called 'All Over the World' but they also had a number 1 in the American Christian Charts with 'Dancing Heart'."

All the family continued to be involved in the Ministry both here and in America.

