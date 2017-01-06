Twelve go plunging into the New Year

Twelve brave souls got 2017 off to a chilly start when they braved the Arctic conditions and took the plunge for charity.

The 12 locals raced into Peterhead’s Lido Bay on New Year’s Day to raise vital funds for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBHS).

Taking their first steps into the water.

The Peterhead Plunge took place at 12 noon and raised a fantastic £3,500 for the cause.

It will now become an annual event on the Blue Toon calendar thanks to its success.

SBHS fundraising manager, Holly Taylor - who took to the sea along with the interpid fundraisers - said she was delighted with the efforts.

“We only had a handful of folk sign up for the event beforehand but we were delighted when we got 12 on the day,” she said.

And they've done it!

“It is a fantastic total and we will now be making it an annual event.

“The water was absolutely freezing so I’d like to say a huge thanks to all who came along and took part and to all those who helped get the event off the ground. Well done to all”