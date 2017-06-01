Top price for JCB at Thainstone collective auction

Thainstone Centre attracted thousands of buyers and sellers on Saturday, for the North East’s largest collective auction.

More than 3,700 lots of general plant, machinery, vehicles and equipment were on offer, with 81 percent selling on the day. The event’s top price was achieved in the tractor and plant section for a 2011 JCB 3CX which realised £27,200.

Led by the Thainstone Specialist Auctions and Aberdeen & Northern Marts teams, the live and online event takes place eight times a year at Scotland’s premier auction centre. With an estimated 2,500 registered buyers attending on the day, the auction also attracts significant attention from many online bidders throughout the UK and Europe, as awareness of the popular event continues to rise.

In addition to achieving top price, the tractor and plant section was particularly successful achieving £25,000 for a 2002 Caterpillar 950G loading shovel; £23,000 for a 2008 Volvo EC140BLC slew digger; and £20,200 for a 2012 Case S90 ST backhoe excavator. The heavy commercials section was also notable achieving £15,200 for a 2008 DAF CF75.310 6x4 tipper and £14,000 for a Volvo FM9 340 beavertail.

Top prices for light commercials and 4x4s included £13,500 for a 2015 Honda CRV SE i-Vtec Auto; £9,800 for a 2009 Land Rover Defender 110 D/cab pick-up; and £7,600 for a 2008 Mercedes Sprinter 515 CDi XLWB van. Trailers, caravans and containers also realised a top price of £5,700 for a Grafton 3 axle drawbar low loader and £4,500 for a six berth Swift Charisma caravan.

With an entry of almost 500 lots, the farm machinery and farm equipment section achieved a top price of £10,400 for a 26’ Stewart aluminium float, followed by £6,000 for a Kuhn trailer mower and £5,600 for a Simba top tilth.

Mark Barrack, Head of Specialist Auctions at ANM Group, said: “We had another great turnout at Saturday’s sale, which is due to our extensive and varied range of plant, machinery and equipment on offer. We’re proud to be Scotland’s premier independent plant and machinery auction, with our experienced teams ensuring we continue to uphold the reputation for providing the most professional and competitive service.

“The competitive price discovery method allows us to achieve the true value of goods on the day, which is always our main priority for our buyers and sellers. Our customers’ confidence in our auction system process is extremely important to us and we work closely with them to ensure we maximise the value of assets fairly and effectively.”

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 from 9am at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Consignors are encouraged to advise of their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.

For entries, please contact Alan Hutcheon for agricultural implements and machinery on 01467 623711 or John Roy for plant, machinery, tractors, 4x4s and light and heavy commercials on 01467 623863.