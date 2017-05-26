Top 10 weirdest items found in storage units

A sunday dinner left in an oven, a samurai sword and a secret designer wardrobe have been revealed as some of the most surprising things Brits have left behind in storage facilities across the UK.

Self-storage provider Space Station surveyed its customers to find out the weird and wonderful items that have been left behind on its premises over the years.

Some of the more quirky items included a stuffed mammoth, a life-sized My Little Pony and a fake horse’s head.

The top ten weirdest items found in storage rooms in the UK:

1. A sunday dinner

2. A stuffed mammoth

3. A rifle and samurai sword

4. An old piano

5. A wooden fridge

6. Postman Pat’s electric van

7. An American classic car

8. An ejection seat from a 1950s Canberra Bomber

9. Empty champagne bottles

10. Designer wardrobe being hidden from a spouse

As well as these strange discoveries, it’s also not uncommon for employees to hear unusual requests, with some customers even asking if they can live in their storage container.

Vlatka Lake, marketing manager at Space Station, said: “People use self storage for a variety of reasons and this has turned storage units across the UK into a modern day treasure chest.

“Our research revealed some unexpected and truly remarkable items that have been found in storage units. With the self-storage trend on the rise, the number of unusual items being stored here in the UK is bound to see an increase.

“Here at Space Station we’ll definitely be on the lookout for the next most wonderful and interesting items that come into our units!”