Tony’s effort is a cut above

A young Arbroath lad with Aspergers has undertaken a brave challenge which has had a double impact for charity.

Ten-year-old Tony Melito, a pupil at St Thomas Primary School, had been growing his hair for the last three years in order to have it chopped off and donated to the Prince’s Trust to make wigs for sick children, and in the process also raised nearly £700 for Cash For Kids.

The selfless youngster went under the scissors on Friday afternoon at school in front of his classmates.

Speaking before the big chop, Tony told the Herald: “Basically my grandfather died of cancer back in 2013, so then I wanted to help children who are suffering with the illness as well.

“I’m a good boy, when I see somebody suffering, I want to help them.”

According to his mother, Wioleta Nieckarz, he handled the experience bravely.

She said: “Tony did well, he was so happy and so was I. It took us a couple of days to get used to the short hair!”

A raffle was also held at the school on Friday with a wide selection of prizes and this, along with collection buckets, has raised a grand total of £677.76 which will go the Cash For Kids Mission Christmas Appeal.

Tony and Wioleta would like to thank everyone who donated to the tombola, bought a raffle ticket and helped with their fundraising.

The National Autistic Society characterises Asperger’s syndrome as making people experience the world differently, which can create problems with interacting and relating to others. It affects around 700,000 people in the UK.