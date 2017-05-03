Susan takes top spot in penultimate competition

Peterhead Camera Club members recently received the results of their penultimate competition of this season entitled 'Skyline/Urban Landscape'.

Members entered four digital images for the competition which were judged by 'Grumpy' George Smart and his wife Serena who live on the Isle of Skye. George and Serena forwarded their comments on the images.

The overall winner was Susan Laskey with a total of 65.5 points just ahead of second placed Sandy Sellar with 61.5 points. In third place was Andrew Simpson with 61 points.

George and Serena selected Sandy's image entitled 'The Factory' as the top image of the night with a score of 19 points; in second place was Susan's image 'Mountain Scene' and third was Derek Taylor's image 'Abu Dhabi' with 17.5 points.

A very enjoyable evening was had by all present and members are now looking forward to the results of their portfolio print competition due at the end of May.

The club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 Farmers Lane, Peterhead at 7.30pm. New members wishing to learn more about their digital cameras are most welcome.