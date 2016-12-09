Stevenson tables Motion congratulating Modo

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP, Stewart Stevenson has tabled a motion congratulating Modo – Circus with Purpose on successfully applying to Awards for All Scotland.

Modo has secured £9, 980 and will use the funding to deliver a new workshop programme.

The programme “Oot and Aboot” will provide a youth café for people in disadvantaged circumstances and also increase Modo’s work with young people.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “I’m very happy that Modo has secured the £9,980 funding from Awards for All Scotland. Modo already provides some great programmes. It’s amazing what they teach their participants.

"I’ve personally seen the confidence that Modo instils in young people and I’m sure this additional funding will allow Modo to create a beneficial environment to reach even more young people.

“Awards for All Scotland is an excellent programme that gives groups across our country the opportunity to apply for grants of between £500 and £10,000 for various projects. I encourage all of our community groups to apply for funding.

“These projects bring communities together, improve local space and help communities become more active. Modo’s youth café,as part of their ‘Oot and Aboot’ programme, will be a great place for young people to come together and get involved in some exciting performance work. I’m sure the community is grateful to see more funding for such a fantastic organisation.

"I’m thrilled at their success and look forward to hearing more about their new workshop programme.”