Sporty night at Peterhead Camera Club

Peterhead Camera Club's latest internal competition was based around the theme of sport

This allowed the members to focus on a wide range of activities from surfing to sailing, show jumping to sulky racing, football, rugby, golf, motor racing and even a mud run.

From the four images each member entered showing a myriad of different sporting actions, the top set on the night belonged to Malcolm Smith with a total score of 73 out of a possible 80.

Second was Stewart Sievwright with 68 points and a close third was Andrew Simpson with 67points.

Top image of the night went to Malcolm's 'Strain in the Rain' which was awarded the full 20 marks. Second was Andrew's 'Spray' which was given 19 and third was another of Malcolm's images, 'True Grit', which scored 18.