Prisoners' artwork goes on display

Fife College’s Learning Centre within HMP Grampian held their first Arts Exhibition to display the impressive pieces of work which will be submitted to the annual Koestler Awards competition.



The Learning Centre had more than 80 pieces of work on display ranging from poetry, fiction, art work and various hand crafted items.

Fife College’s internal partners Grampian’s Media Access Project (MAP) also submitted 13 entries across a range of genres including of music, rap and spoken word poetry.

The Media Access Project, which is run by Aberdeen not for profit Station House Media Unit (SHMU), works with prisoners while they are in custody and also provides them with support when they return to the community.

Koestler Awards are the UK’s best-known prison arts charity and have been awarding, exhibiting and selling artworks by offenders, detainees and secure patients for over 50 years.

Each year more than 2,000 awards are given by the judges with every entrant receiving a certificate and many receiving feedback on their work.

By entering the Koestler Awards, entrants of all abilities can gain recognition for their achievements, get feedback and encouragement on how to develop their creative work.

It is hoped that many of the prisoners will scoop some of these prestigious awards.

Feedback from the prisoners suggest that by taking part in the Awards, they feel motivated to participate and engage in education where they would not often be interested.



Wilbur the Bear

Mad with Love