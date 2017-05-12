Photographers asked 'Why do you love Peterhead?'

Property developer Muir Homes has just launched its development of new homes at Sovereign Gate in Peterhead.

The firm wants to demonstrate why Peterhead is a great place to live and as part of this it has launched a photography competition.

The theme for the competition is ‘Why I love Peterhead’ and along with great landscape images that portray the beauty and history of Petrhead,

Muir Homes would love to see pictures that represent community life and show the town as a vibrant place to live.

A fantastic £500 worth of vouchers for camera retailer Jessops will be presented to the photographer with the winning entry.

In addition, the winner and finalists will benefit from publicity in the Buchanie and see their photos used (with credits) by Muir Homes on their marketing materials and social media to promote the area to prospective residents.

Entries should be emailed, along with your name and contact details, to anna.chambers@perceptivecommunicators.co.uk (maximum filze size 10MB).

Terms and conditions

The closing date for entries is May 21 and all images submitted must be the work of the individual submitting them.

It is the responsibility of each entrant to ensure tha any images they submit have been taken with the permission of the subject and do not infringe the copyright of any third party or any laws.

Entrants must warrant that the photograph they are submitting is their own work and that they own the copyright for it.

All pictures submitted should not exceed 10MB and be saved as a Jpeg format.

All images must be taken within Peterhead.

All images submitted can be used by Muir Homes media or printed format.

By entering the competition, you hereby warrant that all information submitted by you in your entry is true and accurate.

The finalists and winning image with be chosen by Muir Homes. Muir Homes’ decision is final.