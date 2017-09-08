Members of the public are being encouraged to attend the open weekend at Maud Railway Museum.

The free event will be open this weekend (Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September) from 10.30am to 4pm.

Parking is available adjacent to the museum which also welcomes many of its visitors as cyclists using the Formartine and Buchan Way.

As well as displaying a large number of items, ephemera, and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines which connected Aberdeen and Dyce with Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead the museum is also home to the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

Awaiting restoration is a munitions wagon which was used at various naval dockyards in the earlier part of the 20th century.

The museum always welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is seeking to recruit new members and volunteer to assist with upgrading some of the displays for next year.

Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated.

Following this event, the Maud Railway Museum will open one for one final time in 2017.

The last open weekend event of the year will be held on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October, so make sure you don’t miss it.