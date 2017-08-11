Do any of our Facebook friends remember those great days when you spent your evenings attached to the CB Radio - finding old friends a new? The days before Facebook took over our lives?

Well this old photograph shows members of the Blue Toon CB Breakers Club back in December 1982 following a marathon fundraising event.

It was a case of 'one-four for a copy' 430 times over as that was the amount of people, fellow CB users, they spoke to on their marathon broadcast situated on the top of Mormond Hill.

Members spent the night on the hill to raise money for the Peterhead Health Link Appeal which aimed to raise £8,000 to provide a radio service between doctors, ambulances and nurses in the district.

Maybe you were one of the CB users who chatted to them? If so, what was your handle?

Share your memories of that CB era.