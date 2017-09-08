Nostalgia: Journey Through a Jukebox, 2007

Peterhead singing group Young at Heart thrilled audiences at the town’s community theatre back in 2007 with a superb performance of Journey Through a Jukebox.

The talented youngsters raised around £2,500 for Anna Ritchie School following their two-night stint to sell-out audiences, performing a wealth of songs from the 50s right through to the naughties.

The concert took around two months to put together and featured such classic songs as opening number Jailhouse Rock, Pretty Woman, Maggie May, Footloose, Angels and Millennium.