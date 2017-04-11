Modo participants praised for their work at award ceremony

Modo hosted its annual Modo Matters award ceremony last Thursday to celebrate the achievements and accreditations of its participants and volunteers

.The event at the Rescue Hall in Peterhead was attended by more than 200 people.

In recognition of the achievements of Modo’s participants and volunteers, over 200 Saltire Awards, Dynamic Youth Awards, Youth Achievement Awards and Young Aberdeenshire Volunteer Awards were presented.

These awards represent over 11,000 hours of volunteering and participation.

Presenting the awards were Mike Chalmers from Shell, in recognition of the opportunities presented by Aden-een, the Shell Fireworks Parade; Sergeant James Callendar from Police Scotland, in recognition of the ongoing partnership talking anti social behaviour and promoting community safety; and Deputy Provost Cllr Allison Grant, in recognition of the breadth and depth of collaboration with Aberdeenshire Council.

The awards given out were:

• 8 Bronze Youth Achievement Awards

• 10 Dynamic Youth Awards

• 19 Saltire Approach Awards

• 21 Saltire Ascent Awards

• 46 Young Aberdeenshire Volunteer Awards

• 118 Saltire Challenge Awards

The first two are awarded in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and the rest in collaboration with Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action.

The evening also featured short speeches by some of Modo’s participants, volunteers and staff to give those present a first hand account of their involvement and how they have benefitted.

To break up the speeches and awards, and to add a bit of pizzazz there were also performances by the CircoModo troupe, and the Modo volunteers.

Speaking afterwards, Deputy Provost, Councillor Allison Grant said: “It was a great evening, I was absolutely bowled over by the courage and talent of the young people.”

Mike Chalmers from Shell added: “I felt very privileged to be invited to the evening and share with the volunteers the joy of participating in an awards ceremony.

“I could feel the excitement and enthusiasm within the hall last night and I am sure that the pride within the participants gives them the enthusiasm and drive to reach such heights.

“I can but congratulate all at Modo for staging an inspiring evening that I will remember for many years to come.”



Putting their circus skills into action on stage.