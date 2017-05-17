Memories of the Mintlaw bus

A Buchanie reader got in touch this week to give us details of our picture of an old Mintlaw bus - and recalled fond times travelling to the many villages in the area.

The lady, who did not wish to be named, said that the bus in question was a Burnetts bus from Mintlaw and would have been in operation around the 1940s.

"When I was a little girl I was a bit of a weakling so I used to get off school every Friday to get some fresh country air," she said.

"This started in the 1940s. My dad died when I was eight and that was when the war finished, but I cannot remember if we got off school before the end of the war.

"My granny, Margaret McLean, was one of the last fisher wives who used to go out with a creel on her back and barter the fish.

"The bus used to leave from just outside the Masons hall in Broad Street and she used to have on her outfit and the creel full of fish and she used to travel with me to the various villages and exchange the fish for the likes of vegetables, fruit, fresh eggs etc.

"We used to take the bus up to Longside, get off and go into the local hotel there and my granny did her bartering and then we had lunch \at the hotel. We would then catch the bus again and go up to Mintlaw and the same thing happened there.

"We had a refreshment there before catching the next bus up to Stuartfield," she said.

"Stuartfield was where we used to get loads of strawberries. I would go into the fields with the chap who owned them and pick strawberries. I think his name was Mr Baird and he always used to tell me that the biggest ones were too big for the basket and should go into my mouth instead!

"We used to get a cup of tea at the Crichie Inn before catching the bus back home again to Peterhead.

"I remember while we waited for the bus to come in we would chat with the Italian Prisoners of War who were in Stuartfield.

"I'm 80 now, but I still remember it very clearly," she added. "It was a great time and we had so much fun back then."