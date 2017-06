Winner of the Peterhead Academy Scone Challenge, S3 pupil Johnnie Hepburn, went along to Symposium at the town’s Lido recently where he baked up a batch of his winning chocolate and coconut bounty scones under the watchful eye of cafe boss Paul Haggath

By all accounts they went down a storm with customers.

Johnnie beat off strong competition from other teams of pupils at the academy to win the scone challenge, which was judged by Paul.