Joan takes top spot in portfolio competition

Peterhead Camera Club members eagerly awaited the results of their last competition of the season - the Portfolio Competition

This involved members submitting six prints which were judged by Peter Clark of Fraserburgh.

Spirit of the Woods by Norman Laird.

Although Peter could not attend on the night, he had given his comments in writing. The winner was Joan Remington with a score of 109.5 out of 120. In second place was Val Wright with 105 points and third equal were Norman Laird and Patricia Forbes with 102.

The top image of the night was Joan's Bluebottle with a score of 19.5. There were five images each scoring 19 and eight with a score of 18.

Members are now looking forward to the presentation meal at the Waverley Hotel on Tuesday when the trophies and prizes for the year will be awarded.

The club now moves to its summer programme which involves meeting up at various locations throughout the local area on either a Tuesday or Thursday evening. Details will be posted on the club's website and Open Facebook Page.

Song Thrush with snail by Patricia Forbes.

Anyone thinking of joining the club is very welcome to come along on these evenings to meet with members and share their passion for photography.