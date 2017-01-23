Joan takes the top spot

Members of Peterhead Camera Club got their season off to an exciting start as they eagerly awaited the results of their Natural History print competition.

Judge for the competition, Allan Adam, visited the club to give his comments, tips and scores for the images which were submitted..

Joan's winning image of a Red Admiral.

The winner on the night was Joan Remington with a score of 74.

She was followed by Patricia Forbes and Malcolm Smith with 70 points each, while taking third spot was Kenny Buchan with a score of 68.

Allan selected Joan’s ‘Red Admiral’ as the top image of the night.

She just pipped Malcolm’s ‘Wish Made’ - both of which scored the maximum of 20 points.

Peterhead Camera Club meets on Tuesdays and Thurdays at 10 Farmers Lane, Peterhead at 7.30pm.

New members always welcome to go along.