This picture shows a busy Lido Cafe in Peterhead at the height of its popularity.

The cafe was a stalwart of many Peterhead Scottish Week events and was always busy, no matter what time of the day.

It provided putting clubs for the small putting course at the back of the cafe and drinks and snacks aplenty for those enjoying the fresh sea air at the Lido.

What are your memories of the Lido Cafe?