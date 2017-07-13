Happy memories of playing down at the Lido

With Scottish Week almost upon us, we thought we'd share this old photograph of the playpark at the Lido.

Do any of you remember spending many a happy hour on the swings and shute at the play are behind the Lido cafe?

Or perhaps enjoying some putting on the putting green.

Or maybe you cooled off in the kids' paddling pool a the front of the pavilion.

Tell us your happy memories of summer days over at the Lido.