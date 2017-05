This picture of the old lifeboat shed on Peterhead's Harbour Street brought back many fond memories.

The shed, which housed the lifeboat and a small workshop, was the focus of public interest once the 'guns' had gone off signalling a lifeboat launch.

Locals would head down to witness the lifeboat being launched down the slip and into the water with a spectacular splash as the crew headed out to the aid of a stricken vessel and its crew.

What are your memories of the old lifeboat station?