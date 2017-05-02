Glass walk event success

Bee RelaxeD of Peterhead recently held a successful yoga, mediation, power coaching and glass walking event.

The session was held at the town’s Yoga Union on Balmoor Terrace and culminated in participants enduring a glass walking and arrow breaking session.

The workshop was led by the Pyper Men and Be Free, an organisation whose mission it is to take people beyond what they thought was possible and free them from what inhibits them.

Rachel Duthie, owner of Bee RelaxeD, told The Buchanie: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the amazing team at Be Free for coming to Peterhead and running this empowering and motivational workshop on glass walking and arrow breaking.

“Also thanks to Nicola Strachan at Yoga Union for allowing us to run this event there and for hosting a relaxing yoga and mediation session to calm us down beforehand.

“I’m so proud of everyone who took part.

“They all did amazingly well to overcome these obstacles.

“Yes, it was real glass we walked on a yes it was a real arrow that we broke!

“Also, one of our glass walkers, Sue Lamarsh, raised more than £300 for Cystinosis Foundation UK through her efforts.

“Sue’s grand-daughter suffers from the condition,” she added.

Rachel added that a second event will be held n the near future for anyone wishing to take part.