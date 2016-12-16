Festive fun at Grange Park

Peterhead’s Grangepark care home held its annual family and friends Christmas night recently with music from DJ Tommy James.

The event is held annually allowing friends and family to meet with carers and staff in a Christmas party atmopshere and find out what’s been happening throughout the year.

It’s also a fundraiser to help boost the home’s comfort fund and allow them to find out what other fundraisers have taken place.

Aberdeenshire Council provides money to every care home throughout the Shire for residents at Christmas and the care home adds to this total to allow each resident to have a Christmas present to open on Christmas day.

DJ Tommy James provided the music for the evening.

