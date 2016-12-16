Search

Festive fun at Grange Park

Plenty of fun at Grange Park's family and friends night.

Plenty of fun at Grange Park's family and friends night.

0
Have your say

Peterhead’s Grangepark care home held  its annual family and friends Christmas night recently with music from DJ Tommy James.

The event is held annually allowing friends and family to meet with carers and staff in a Christmas party atmopshere and find out what’s been happening throughout the year.

A festive picture

A festive picture

It’s also a fundraiser to help boost the home’s comfort fund and allow them to find out what other fundraisers have taken place.

Aberdeenshire Council provides money to every care home throughout the Shire for residents at Christmas and the care home adds to this total to allow each resident to have a Christmas present to open on Christmas day.

DJ Tommy James provided the music for the evening.

DJ Tommy James provided the music for the evening.

Friends and family enjoyed the get-together

Friends and family enjoyed the get-together

Enjoying the festive spirit at Grange Park.

Enjoying the festive spirit at Grange Park.