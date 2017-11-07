Dream job as coffee and tea taster up for grabs

A dream job as a coffee and tea taster is up for grabs at a Scottish company on the hunt for a hot drinks lover.

Private label tea and coffee processing business, James Aimer, is hoping to find an enthusiastic lover of the drinks to head up its tasting team.

The long-established company, that processes ethically sourced coffee beans, is looking for someone with an “unquenchable thirst to learn” and passion for tea and coffee.

The advert for the position says specialist training will be provided for the full-time job at the company’s offices at Millbank Road in Dundee.

It says: “The right individual must have the appropriate communication skills to be able to discuss this technical knowledge in a non-technical and enthusiastic way.

“It would be advantageous if the individual is a trained barista with good sensory skills.”

General Manager Robert Sinclair said: “The coffee and tea industry is such a vibrant profession to be involved in right now.

“Couple this with the hugely exciting developments going on in Dundee and we don’t think it will be difficult to fill this role.

“There are so many baristas that are passionate and skilled yet, potentially, only at the start of their journey.

“We hope that anyone who wants to learn even more will get in touch.”

The hot drinks business was founded in more than 130 years ago by Dundee trader and shipper, James Aimer.