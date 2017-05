Tonight we have a picture of one of Peterhead's most popular cafes of days gone by.

The picture was sent to us by Alex Geddes and shows the Empress Cafe which was located on the corner of Broad Street and Rose Street in the town.

Did you spend your evenings there chatting with friends?

Do you have fond memories of the place. Who ran it and what kind of things did you get up to in there?

Tell us your memories of this long-gone establishment.