Crowds gather as blaze takes hold of civic buildings

This picture shows buildings on Broad Street in Peterhead ablaze as crowds gather to watch the local firemen tackle the fire.

The fire affected the Emperor's Ballroom (on the ground floor of the building) as well as Aubrey's Cinema (on the first and second floor) and the three-bedroom, third-floor flat on the building.

The fire went as far as where Duncan and Todd Optician is now and the building occupies the side where Mrs Bridges' cafe used to be.

William Simpson the chemist occupied the site where Dressage has its new store and was completely untouched by the fire, which broke out in January 1936.