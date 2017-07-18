Crossies float brings back fond memories

As it’s Scottish Week we thought you’d enjoy this little gem of a photograph taken from a Scottish Week parade in days gone by.
The float is from Crosse & Blackwell urging local folk to ‘buy Scottish - buy Crosse & Blackwell’ and stating ‘better foods for your money’.
Does anyone recognise any of the two women on the float - or can perhaps tell us which year they took part?
Do you have fond memories of Scottish Week parades of old - and did you take part in any that were memorable?
What's your favourite Scottish Week memory?
