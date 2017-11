This old photograph was taken from our files of 1982 and features Clerkhill School pupils.

The school's Roundabout Club held a sponsored walk in June that year and collected nearly £200 for the Save the Children Fund.

At a special ceremony in the school hall a cheque was presented to Mrs Beryl Fitzpatrick, the area organiser, by Debbie Craighead.

Recognise any of the faces in our picture?