This photograph was taken from the Buchanie files back in 2010 and was handed in to us at that time by Sarah Youngson of Abernethy Road, Peterhead.

It shows members of the Crosse & Blackwell Ladies football team.

Sarah believed the photograph was taken around 1962 and shows her sister, Janie Buchan, (second from left, front row), along with her team mates.

