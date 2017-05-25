Bingo at the Buchanness or dancing at the Palace?

That was the question for the weekend for many folks back in 1966.

These two adverts were taken from the Buchan Observer files of that year and promote bingo, bingo, bingo at the Buchanness Hotel in Boddam.

Or did you grab your dancing shoes and head to the Palace Hotel?

Apparently it was on every weekend with a grand prize of £345 just ready to be one!

Their catchphrase was 'a free for all in Buchan's best hall'

Did you ever go to the bingo at the Buchanness? If so, let us know your memories.

However, perhaps you preferred getting your dancing shoes on and heading to the town's Palace Hotel on Prince Street?

It was advertising The Friday Dance and on this occasion a band from Laurencekirk - The Klansmen - were on their first visit to Peterhead and performing at the popular hotel.

The dance lasted from 9pm to 1am and admission was just five shillings.

Again, did you go along to any of these dances? If so, let us know your memories.