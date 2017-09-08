Around the Oz in 30 days - for local charity

On October 5, Gordon Cruden of addiction recovery charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland, will begin the Australian Motorbike Challenge.

He will circumnavigate that vast country in 30 days.

The initiative will see Gordon clock up 12,000 miles on a Harley Davidson, to raise final funds to buy Benaiah; an addiction recovery home for women near Mintlaw.

Gordon and his team launched the ‘Buy Benaiah’ campaign two years ago to raise £535,000/$898,700 to buy the residential centre.

The facility – which uniquely allows mothers to continue living with their children while they complete the faith-based recovery programme – is currently rented.

However, purchase would allow the centre to continue to provide females with permanent residential support and help many more break free from the horrors of addiction to live clean, free lives.

A range of previous challenges completed by Gordon – including the 2015 Euro Bike Challenge, the Hungry and Homeless Challenge and the 2016 American Motorbike Challenge – as well as initiatives organised by supporters, has brought the total raised to £493,000/$800,000; that’s 92% of target.

Encouraging Gordon throughout the Australian Motorbike Challenge will be members of Christian Motorcycle Club, God’s Squad. The global organisation, founded in Australia in the late 1960s, reaches out to the outlaw biker community, helping those on the fringes of society.

Members of the club will ride with Gordon – a member of the UK chapter of God’s Squad – on various stages.

Gordon will visit Teen Challenge centres – the organisation has more than 1000 facilities in over 100 countries .

Gordon commented: “The Australian Motorbike Challenge is the final fund-raising challenge of our Buy Benaiah initiative. The barren lands, dehydration and 500-mile rides will mean it will be tough but I am thankful to have the support of God’s Squad and Teen Challenge.”

To donate to the Buy Benaiah campaign, please visit: www.justgiving.com/australianmotorbikechallenge

For further information on Teen Challenge North East Scotland, visit www.tcns.org.uk